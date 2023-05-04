'A gentle giant': Stockton family mourns after 22-year-old killed in sideshow shooting

Stockton Police don't have any information on the gunman or a motive in the deadly shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Fighting tears and trying to process shock, Angelicque Johnson remembers her 22-year-old son Moses Richardson as a gentle giant who loved to make people laugh.

"Any time he was around people, he would always make them laugh," said Johnson. "He just wanted to put a smile on their face."

Johnson says if the Stagg High School graduate wasn't cutting hair for friends and family or working at Tesla, then he was cracking jokes or playfully roasting his six siblings. He was still figuring out life when it was cut short.

"(He was) just a good kid," said Johnson. "Unfortunately, just doing what people his age do and being at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Just before 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Richardson was out at California and Oak Streets near downtown Stockton. His mom says he was watching a sideshow when, according to Stockton Police, gunshots rang out.

The gunfire left Richardson dead and investigators have no leads on the gunman or a possible motive.

"I can't believe all this is happening," said Johnson. "It's like a parent's worst nightmare... this is just something you don't wish on anybody."

While his family is now in shock, they're hoping for justice soon and holding on tight to fond memories.

"I'm a proud mom. Proud of him and his accomplishments and just knowing that he was trying to figure it out, figure life out," said Johnson. "I pray that there's justice and I know that there will be and I'm waiting, I'm here waiting for that to happen."

Witnesses and those with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 and anonymity for information related to the case.

