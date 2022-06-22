Free public Wi-Fi program being proposed in Stockton

The proposal aims to pilot a program to provide free, outdoor accessible Wi-Fi in several popular business districts around the city.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is proposing to pilot its first ever free public Wi-Fi program in select popular areas throughout the city.

A request for proposal was submitted by the city in late May, with the main goal of piloting a program to provide free, outdoor accessible Wi-Fi in gathering places in the downtown core, key neighborhood business districts and high traffic parks.

The proposal is in part due to the city’s rapid population growth over the last decade of nearly 10%, according the the U.S. Census Bureau.

The program would pilot five different centralized locations in several popular business districts in the city including:

Free Wi-Fi would be available in these districts for at least one year up to potentially five years depending on whether or not the city chooses to extend its contract.

Downtown Stockton Alliance CEO Mike Huber said he thinks the potential initiative would have a positive effect on the downtown district for both businesses and residences.

“This pilot program is going to be significant as far as the impact it has on commerce downtown,” Huber said. “Especially in Janet Leigh Plaza where we've got several businesses and restaurants that if people gather here to use the free Wi-Fi, most likely they will shop, eat and hang around or see a movie so it's great for downtown.”

The pilot program, if approved, would be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), which aims to improve communities impacted by the COVID-19.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on the city's economy, businesses and residents who became unemployed and have had trouble either finding another job and/or keeping up with the rising cost of living ever since.

Huber said he believes this program could help improve unemployment by providing internet access to low-income residents that cannot afford it.

“I think South Stockton could take advantage of programs like this as there's more low-income families out here that may not be able to afford or have access to Wi-Fi,” Huber said. “In today's world, in order to get a job, most applications are done online, so this is going to give access to people that may not have had the ability to apply for a position because they didn't have access to Wi-Fi.”

Although the proposal says the free Wi-Fi would not be accessible in surrounding residences and businesses, it may be used recreationally by anyone with a short trip to the designated areas.

The proposal is currently in the beginning stages of processing and will be presented as an official proposal to city council in July following review later this month.