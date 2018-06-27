For the first time in Stockton Police Department history, the department will have its own helicopter.

The department announced Wednesday they received a one-time expenditure of $3 million from the City of Stockton, through this year's state budget, for the helicopter purchase.

Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joe Silva called it "an exciting and historic day" for the Stockton Police Department. In a news release, Silva said the helicopter will be a new tool that "will enhance public safety service in our community."

The department says many of the benefits for the chopper include faster response times, apprehension of fleeing suspects, locating missing persons, reduced risk during vehicle pursuits, increased police presence and visibility and responding to natural disasters.

The department thanked the Governor's Office and local lawmakers, State Senator Cathleen Galgiani and Assembly Member Susan Talamantes Eggman for their support in "recognizing the important need for this purchase."

Bianca Pantoja and her 3-year-old German Shepherd mixed dog Blaze are very protective of sons Julian, Javy and Eduardo.

"A few cars got their windows broken about two, three days ago," says Pantoja.

Pantoja says crime is a common occurrence with homeless people in tents surrounding her neighborhood on South Stanislaus Street near East Worth Street.

She says a helicopter would be a good thing, but she's not sold that it will help enough.

"I don't see much being done. Or, whatever is being done is not working so I'm kind of in between."

On Tuesday, June 26, an ice cream man on a bike was attacked at the South Stockton intersection near Pantoja's home. He was struck with a handgun and robbed. But those are the kinds of incidents Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said could perhaps have a different outcome with the aid of a new police helicopter.

"It will be a patrol support function. So, that is everything from block searches, searching for wanted people, vehicle chases as well as looking for missing persons," said Jones.

Stockton Police rely on a CHP helicopter as far away as Auburn when needed. But Jones says soon the chopper will not only assist patrol cars by day, but by night as well with infrared cameras. And he says it will act as a deterrent like CHP's chopper does.

"When the helicopter was over certain neighborhoods or communities, it actually did quell or keep a lid on the hot, gun crime or especially violent crime," said Jones.

At Tire and Wheel Zone on Charter Way, Manager Usman Kahn says roughly two or three times a week something gets stolen at night from his business. He believes an eye in the sky on patrol in this high-crime area could make a difference.

"I mean, if you see something happen right away you can catch onto it. Say if this black car leaves with something you can catch on it right away," said Kahn as he stood outside in his sales lot surrounded by tires.

Jones said this move has been more than five years in the making. The department isn't sure how often it will fly yet. However, there will be no need to borrow the CHP chopper when Stockton Police have their own in about six months or so.

