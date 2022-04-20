Nearly 50 low-income residents displaced in Stockton fire. Here's what's being done to help them

The city of Stockton, American Red Cross and a number of local organizations have stepped in to assist in rehoming people impacted by the recent fire.

STOCKTON, Calif. — On April 6, a fire that started in the kitchen at Casa Flores Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Stockton displaced dozens of low-income residents living in the affordable housing complex above.

According to the American Red Cross, 25 families, 44 residents in total, were displaced as a result of the fire – many of whom were attempting to escape homelessness.

Now, the city of Stockton, American Red Cross and a number of local organizations have stepped in to assist rehoming the people impacted by the fire.

“The goal is to get these folks back on their feet as soon as possible,” Jenny Arrieta, Regional Marketing Manager at Northern California Red Cross, said.

The residents, described by Arrieta as an “economically vulnerable population," were all forced out of the building as a safety precaution, and will not be allowed back in for at least six months. Many of them are now sleeping in their cars with the limited possessions they have left, and nowhere else to go.

“I can’t imagine being out of my home for six months and not knowing when I can gather my belongings and having to start over,” Arrieta said.

Stockton City Manager Connie Cochran said the building is still considered unsafe to occupy because "the stairwell was damaged and there may have been some need for addressing smoke and water damage as well as the electrical.”

“So those tenants who are CalWORKs or Cal Fresh recipients or eligible for those programs were referred to the county that deals with the immediate housing needs of people," Cochran said.

The American Red Cross provided the displaced residents with debit cards, hygiene items and other immediate needs for the first 48 hours after the fire. From there, they were provided community resources where they can reach out for more help.

“Recovery for these folks will be going on for a long time,” Arrieta said.

There are things the community can do to help when a fire with this many displaced people occurs, such as donating or volunteering at the local Red Cross.

“The Red Cross encourages everyone to be prepared for emergencies,” Arrieta said. “We respond to home fires more than any other disaster combined, and simple steps like having a home fire escape plan, packing an emergency go bag, or knowing how to evacuate your home or office in under two minutes can make all the difference when disaster strikes.”

Other helpful resources and information is available on the Red Cross website.

