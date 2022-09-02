Man dies after being hit by train in Stockton

The victim was hit Tuesday night at a train crossing along the 800 block of South Lincoln Street near Columbus Park.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after being hit by a train near downtown Stockton, police officials say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the 62-year-old man was struck by a train around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, along the 800 block of South Lincoln Street near Columbus Park.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

At the scene Tuesday night, police blocked off Lincoln Street for several hours as evidence technicians assessed the area, gathering information. The train involved was stopped on the tracks for multiple hours blocking Lincoln Street traffic in both directions from Scotts Avenue to Worth Street.

According to city maps, the railroad where the crash happened belongs to BNSF Railway, a freight transportation company that operates 32,500 miles of railroads nationwide.

The company responded to a request for comment Wednesday confirming that one of their eastbound trains struck the pedestrian. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent says the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

