Man dies in Stockton hit-and-run

A man in his forties died after being hit by a car in a parking lot.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in a Stockton parking lot Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Hammer Lane at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the department said.

They located a man and woman, both in their forties, who had been struck by a car. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The driver, an adult male, left the scene, but officers were able to locate him. He is currently in police custody.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 209-937-8377.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter