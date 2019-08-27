STOCKTON, Calif — Update:

Authorities have identified a man they say was killed after pointing a loaded gun at San Joaquin sheriff's deputies in Stockton.

Sixty-seven-year-old Bobby Ray Moore, of Carmichael, died at a hospital after Tuesday morning's confrontation in east Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived in the area after a caller told officials an armed man was in front of their home in violation of a restraining order.

Authorities say the man was killed when he pointed a gun at arriving deputies.

Original story:

San Joaquin deputies shot and killed a man Tuesday morning in Stockton after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, sheriff's officials say.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue when deputies received a call about a man with a gun, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Officials said during a Facebook Live. The caller told officials man was in front of their home in violation of a restraining order.

Officials said the man lifted a gun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies responded by shooting the man. It's unclear if the man fired any shots at the deputies before he was shot.

Authorities have identified the man as 69-year-old Bobby Ray Moore. Deputies say Moore was originally from the Sacramento/Carmichael area but moved to Stockton recently. The gun Moore allegedly pointed at deputies was loaded, the sheriff’s office said.

