Police say the two are not considered missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: April 18, 2023

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the mother and daughter are no longer considered missing.

Original Story:

A Stockton mother and her 1-year-old daughter are missing, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

29-year-old Bakhtawar Khan left her north Stockton home around 8 p.m. Saturday to an unknown location. Officers say the mother took her 1-year-old daughter Aleena with her.

Both have brown hair and brown eyes. People who see either of the two are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-7911.

MISSING PERSON ALERT Bakhtawar Khan and her daughter, Aleena, left their North Stockton home on April 15, 2023, around... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: 2023 Stockton Asparagus Festival boosting local economy all weekend