STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: April 18, 2023
A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the mother and daughter are no longer considered missing.
Original Story:
A Stockton mother and her 1-year-old daughter are missing, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.
29-year-old Bakhtawar Khan left her north Stockton home around 8 p.m. Saturday to an unknown location. Officers say the mother took her 1-year-old daughter Aleena with her.
Both have brown hair and brown eyes. People who see either of the two are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-7911.
Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: 2023 Stockton Asparagus Festival boosting local economy all weekend