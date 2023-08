Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after a Friday night crash, the Stockton Police Department said.

The deadly crash happened near Tom O'Shanter Drive and Hammer Lane around 10:22 p.m. Saturday. Police have released few details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The motorcyclist who died was identified as a 27-year-old.

