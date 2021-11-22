x
Stockton

Power restored to thousands in Stockton following fire

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said the power outage started just before 5 p.m. It took about two hours to get the power fully restored.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power has been fully restored to thousands following a fire near West Lane, north of Hammer Lane in Stockton, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

A spokesperson with PG&E spoke with ABC10 Monday night and confirmed the power outage started just before 5 p.m.

The spokesperson made it clear that the trees were in the powerlines, then caught fire. Over 3,000 customers were impacted. 

Witnesses on social media reported hearing what they described as an explosion, around the same time lights flickered at nearby businesses, and the power was knocked out to thousands in the area.

It took about two hours to get the power fully restored. 

