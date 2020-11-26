x
Stockton

Pacific Tigers suspend women's basketball program after member tests positive for coronavirus

University of Pacific officials said in a news release that its season won't start until at least Dec. 13 after one member tested positive for coronavirus.

STOCKTON, Calif. — University of the Pacific temporarily suspended its women's basketball program after a Tier 1 member tested positive for coronavirus.  

Tier 1 consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials, according to the NCAA.

The Pacific Tigers women's team will remain suspended for at least two weeks. The program will continue when medical professionals determine it is safe to do so. 

The Pacific Tiger's women's basketball team won't begin the season until at least Dec. 13 when they face San Jose State University. 

