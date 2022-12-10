San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed

The sideshow mission happened between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday across San Joaquin County.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night.

According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.

One of the arrests came after a police chase that ended when the suspect's car crashed near Washington Street and Cardinal Avenue at 12:02 a.m. Saturday. A loaded gun was found in the car, police say.

Only 17 minutes later, another traffic stop near Horner Avenue and Netherton Avenue allegedly led police to find two guns inside of a car.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the Manteca Police Department, the Tracy Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office were part of the mission.

"This mission is a reminder that the San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force does not condone sideshow activity in our community," the Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post. "The team of officers in last night's mission have specialized training on modified vehicles and sideshow activity."

