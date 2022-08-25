Another intruder gets onto Stagg High School campus in Stockton

A homeless man hopped a fence at the football and track field, and was quickly escorted away without incident by campus security Monday

STOCKTON, Calif. — Nearly five months after a 15-year-old student was stabbed to death by an intruder who drove up on the Stagg High School campus, another intruder climbed over a fence at the campus' football field and track area in Stockton.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. Student Mikaylo Pacheco was in P.E. running when he noticed the man.

"He was just laying down, just kind of on his side. I think he was just trying to sleep," Pacheco said.

The district says it was a man who was homeless.

"A student saw him, contacted a coach, immediately called the Department of Public Safety and, within minutes, the man was removed from the campus," said Stockton Unified School District spokesperson Melinda Meza.

She said the man apologized and told officials that he didn't mean any harm, but she noted that the incident is still something the district takes very seriously.

The incident comes nearly five months after 15-year-old student Alycia "Lala" Reynaga was stabbed to death by an intruder at Stagg High School. Stockton Police say 52-year-old Anthony Gray attacked the teen after he drove into the school's front parking lot. He got out of his car and stabbed Reynaga, police said.

For its part, the Stockton Unified School District says it is doing all it can to improve school security at Stagg High School and to keep kids safe.

This school year, the district added a security person stationed at the front gate, more security fencing and an additional school safety monitor, making nine total.

There are also school resource officers on campus. However, some parents and students say more can be done.

"It makes me question my safety here," says student Giovonna Naval. "They're mainly in the front, and the back of the school, I feel like there's no supervision back there at all."

Mark Williams, a parent, said the school's security needs an upgrade along with some increased security for student safety.

In the meantime, Interim district superintendent Dr. Traci Miller has also added more counseling support for students.

