Stockton Animal Shelter suspends taking in animals amid parvovirus cases

The shelter says it will not be taking in any strays for the next five days while they disinfect kennels and observe the sick dogs

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Animal Shelter has a “high number of cases” of dogs and puppies testing positive for parvovirus, leading to a temporary suspension of taking in healthy stray dogs.

Parvovirus is a contagious virus mostly affecting dogs, with an incubation period of approximately three days to a week before symptoms develop, according to the shelter.

The shelter says it will not be taking in any strays for the next five days while they disinfect kennels and observe the sick dogs.

Adoptions are not expected to be impacted by this change and business will continue as usual beginning Tuesday.

This is not the first time the Stockton Animal Shelter has seen an increase in dogs with parvovirus. In 2020, the shelter offered $10 vaccines to give pooches to help prevent contracting the virus.

The primary signs of parvo include:

Lethargy or a general lack of energy

Vomiting

Fever

Diarrhea (often bloody)

Decreased appetite

Sudden weight loss

Officials say the spread could have happened due to being the largest shelter in the county and taking in dogs with symptoms not showing up until days later.

Surgeries and other medical procedures are not expected to be impacted.

WATCH MORE: Over 400 Stockton trees on chopping block as city plans to make repairs