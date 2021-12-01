Stockton's annual Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade: Here's what you need to know

The Lighted Boat Parade makes its return to downtown Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A long held tradition will soon be making its return at the downtown Stockton waterfront.

The annual Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade returns to Weber Point for 2021 on Dec. 4. The event comes via the Stockton Yacht Club, Roger Hahn and the boaters who make up the annual entries. Hahn picked up annual tradition after his mother Lynn, who ran it previously, passed away from a cancer battle. The boat parade is dedicated in honor of his mother.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Windmill Cove, goes through the Stockton Marina and Weber Point, and returns to Light 39 in the Stockton Deep Water Channel. It reaches downtown Stockton around 6:30 p.m.

The parade also coincides with a tree lighting ceremony at the Weber Point Events Center. The tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m., and anyone viewing the tree lighting will also be able to get a view of the boat parade around 6 p.m.

What are some good spots to see the parade?

The parade can be seen anywhere along the downtown waterfront. According to Visit Stockton, some recommended locations are on the north shore behind Banner Island Ballpark and the Stockton Marina and on the south shore near Weber Point and the Marina and waterfront warehouse.

Traffic

With the event being popular, some traffic impacts could be expected. To view live road conditions near the event, view the Waze map below.

