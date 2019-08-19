OROVILLE, Calif. — Twenty-seven years after a Butte County woman went missing, law enforcement said they believe they have the suspect in custody.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Richard Pyle of Stockton, was arrested for the murder of Tracy Zandstra.

At the time of her disappearance, Zandstra and Pyle were romantically involved and living in Sterling City, sheriff's officials said. The Sheriff's Office continued its investigation for nearly three decades and recently discovered evidence, "showing Zandstra was murdered and her body was disposed of."

On Thursday, August 15, Pyle was found in Stockton and arrested.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in the press release he's proud of the, "persistent determination of the many detectives and investigators who have worked throughout the years to bring justice to Tracy and closure to her family.”

Pyle remains in the Butte County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

