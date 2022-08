The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The cost of the meth is estimated to be around $110,000.

Both 39-year-old Norberto Sanchez from Ceres and 40-year-old Cesar Osuna from Los Angeles were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of narcotics trafficking.

