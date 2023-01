Preliminary investigation by PG&E deems the outage to be caused "by the weather."

STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 3,000 residents in the Stockton area are without power, according to PG&E's outage map.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration. The outage started just before 2 p.m.