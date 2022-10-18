'Do they have the right person?' | Stockton residents wait for details in Stockton serial killings

Stockton police say they don't believe there is another suspect related to the killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer.

According to authorities, the evidence they have now shows that Wesley Brownlee is their man.

The question surrounding the Stockton community is "Do they have the right person?"

Ali Zarif, a long-time resident, believes the large reward had a lot to do with the arrest.

"After I sputter around and thought about it, I said there is a $130,000 reward. I'd take a brown mannequin up there and see if that would work."

Deborah Polk, on the other hand, is waiting to see more evidence come forward so she can feel completely safe again.

"I'm waiting for the ballistics report, you know what I mean? I'm like, everybody's innocent until proven guilty. I don't know what all information the police have because we're not privileged to all that information," Polk said

While they wait to hear more details, there was another homicide in Stockton early this morning.

"There's no connection or correlation between any of the incident or the evidence that occurred in the early morning unfortunate taking of a community member's life," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazer.

Verber Salazar says they are confident they have the killer.

"We believe beyond a reasonable doubt that we have the right person in custody" Verber Salazar said. "We wouldn't charge the case if we didn't believe it was true and correct."

Community members now asking all authorities for transparency as they try to go back to not living in fear.

"Be completely open with the public, you know as they get information, and then maybe folks will come in and shed light," Zarif said.

Stockton police say they don't believe there is another suspect related to the killings, but community members are still being asked to call in with their tips if they know sometime or saw anything.

