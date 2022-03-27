2 people arrested in connection with Stockton triple shooting that injured 9-year-old, 2 adults

The Stockton Police Department said they have arrested two people in connection to a triple shooting that injured a 9-year-old and two others.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday, including a 9-year-old boy.

The Stockton Police Department said they have arrested two people in connection to the triple shooting. A 21-year-old named Jose Antonio Trujillo-Pacheco and a 23-year-old named Rodolfo Vital were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

The 9-year-old boy is in critical, but stable condition at UC Davis Medical Center, and the two adults are in stable condition at a hospital.

"What we've learned so far is that our victims were inside a pickup truck... when another vehicle pulled up beside them and open fired," Joe Silva, a Stockton police spokesperson said.

According to a post from the Stockton Police Department, at 1:16 p.m. on Saturday officers were called to Searchlight Avenue near Hazelton Avenue for reports of a shooting.

"I don't know what it is about that corner, but all the time you go there, there's a shooting," Gary Silva, a Stockton resident said. "It gets scary."

Once officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital. Two other victims, a 28-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital by family and friends, according to police.

"There were like six gunshots, six," said Juan Lopez, who is a neighbor that spoke to ABC10 through a translator. "We have lived here for three years and nothing like this has ever happened. Nothing like today."

The triple shooting comes just two days after community leaders and public officials gathered near the scene of a fatal home invasion earlier in the week, to call for peace and an end to violence. Sixteen people have died in different Stockton homicide cases so far in 2022.

Tuesday night's deadly home invasion, where a 9-year-old was injured, happened just five blocks away from Saturday's shooting scene.

The investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing and anyone with more information can call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 where anonymity and a cash reward can be offered in exchange for information.

