San Joaquin Co. District Attorney investigating Stockton Unified School District

District Attorney Ron Freitas would not give anymore details. It comes on the heels of three other investigations

STOCKTON, Calif. — Already under fire amid several investigations, the Stockton Unified School District now faces another one launched by San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

"Any attempt to steal off the backs of our school children will simply not be tolerated," said Freitas, speaking to the media outside next to the San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse.

The district attorney says his "independent investigation" into the school district comes on the heels of two grand jury reports and an investigation conducted by the state.

Freitas spoke for just over two minutes, but didn't elaborate on any details and would not take any reporter questions.

Interim Stockton Unified Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller quickly responded by saying the district welcomes an investigation.

"If there are issues inside of this organization that need to be dealt with, if there are adults in this organization that are doing something on the backs of our children, we need to deal with that. And, we are not afraid," said Miller, who has 25 years experience in the school district.

The state's so-called "Extraordinary Audit" released in February by the San Joaquin County Office of Education and the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team found a laundry list of alleged illegal activities. They included fraud and misappropriation of funds and/or assets.

Last June, a San Joaquin County Grand Jury investigation revealed "poor business practices," "lack of transparency to the public and Board," as well as a predicted $30 million shortfall by the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Earlier this month, three top business officials for the district announced their resignations. They included Interim Superintendent of Human Resources Wendy DiSimone, Transportation Director Nate Knodt and Interim Chief Business Official Joann Juarez.

Juarez has been in charge of overseeing recommendations and more from the state and grand jury investigations.

In her resignation letter, she lashed out at school board president AngelAnn Flores saying in part, "She has created a hostile working environment for me and my team and has created great damage to my professional reputation."

Juarez is returning to her previous job with the district as a budget manager on July 1.

Regarding the district attorney's investigation, Flores said, in part, in a statement:

"I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Trustees and our Interim-Superintendent to ensure that our Business Office is equipped with the necessary staffing and resources to bring transparency to actions that have been taken behind closed doors, both good and bad. The students and families of Stockton deserve full transparency, and we are committed to ensuring that our District continues to serve them to the best of our abilities."

