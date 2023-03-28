Family suing Stockton school after stabbing death of Alycia Reynaga

15-year-old Alycia Reynaga was stabbed to death by an intruder on campus in a "random attack" last April

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 15-year-old Alycia Reynaga has filed a civil lawsuit against the Stockton Unified School District, former Superintendent John Ramirez and Stagg High School Principal Brett Toliver.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the teenager's parents, Manuel Reynaga and Monique K. Vallie, claims "negligence" and "wrongful death."

"Alonzo Stagg High School in particular had very strong security measures that they had already decided were necessary, but literally failed to follow for an unexplainable reasons that led to this incident occurring," said Allen Sawyer, attorney representing Alycia Reynaga's parents.

On April 18 last year, Stockton police said the suspect drove to the front parking lot, parked and walked over to Reynaga and stabbed her multiple times. Stockton police called it a "random attack."

52-year-old Anthony Gray was arrested and charged with first degree murder, a special circumstance of torture, personal use of a non-firearm and other charges.

The parking lot security post was empty that morning.

The lawsuit alleges "omission of a school employee created the dangerous situation."



"And that person's position ended after retirement, and they literally failed to replace that person," said Sawyer.

The suit also alleges school campuses in the district have "often become the target of violence by trespassers," and that it is not a "random unforeseeable risk."

Since Alycia Reynaga's death, the school district says it has increased security and more. The district says it has extended fencing around the campus and placed a security guard at the front parking lot entrance during school hours.

There was also a security person on duty Tuesday morning. However, while some parents and students said the entrance is manned every day, others said it is not.

The district says it has also added extra campus security monitors as well as additional counselors and support staff.

Parents and students have noticed the improvements, but they say more improvements are welcomed.

"It looks like they can do a little more around the school once and awhile," said Danny Williamson, parent of two students at Stagg High School.

"I would like to see more security around just for the safety of the kids and everything," said parent Angel Gomez.

"They keep us, identify us as we go into school," said student Joseph Williamson, sophomore student.

"As far as I can tell things can be a little bit better," said Andie Williamson, a freshman student.

In January, Anthony Gray was found "not competent" in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton. Gray remains in custody and has a court date set for next month.

A full copy of the complaint is available below.

WATCH ALSO: