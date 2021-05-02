x
Suspicious package found in Stockton turns out to be 'glitter bomb'

The sheriff's office did not say how they disposed of the sparkly surprise or if any deputies were inadvertently glittered. No "suspects" have been identified.
Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies were “dazzled” by what they found in a suspicious package discovered near the Morada community just north of Stockton on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office reported finding the package in the 8000 block of Hilary Lane, in a neighborhood located just off Highway 99, around noon.

Deputies called the Stockton Fire Department and a hazmat team out to assist with the situation. Roads in the area were closed as a result as well.

Around 12:40 p.m. the sheriff’s office revealed the contents of the package: a glitter bomb!

