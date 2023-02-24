Woman suspected of deadly Stockton fire arrested in Minnesota

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of killing a 63-year-old in January, the Stockton Police Department said Friday.
Cyntrail Anderson, a 37-year-old, is awaiting extradition back to California. She is set to be booked on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and arson charges in the death of a woman in a house fire on Bancroft Way.
On Jan. 30, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. to help the fire department with crowd control.
Firefighters were working on a fire at a triplex and found a 63-year-old woman dead inside. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for burns, and a vehicle parked on the street was also severely burned.
Anyone with information to call the Stockton Police Department's Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.
