StocktonCon Winter returns for fifth year | What to Know

For two days this weekend, Downtown Stockton's arena will be filled with artists, exhibitors and nearly 30 special guests.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of artists, exhibitors, and fans of comics, video games, anime, television and more are expected to flock to downtown Stockton this Saturday and Sunday as StocktonCon Winter makes its return for a fifth year.

For the first time, the annual pop-culture event at the Stockton Arena will cover two days, Feb. 25 and 26.

Coordinators say there will be more than 250 booths and tables featuring exhibitors, guests and artists. Attendees will also be able to participate in a costume contest and use a free gaming area.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go directly to charities, according to coordinators.

Basic Details:

Feb. 25 and 26

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Stockton Arena at 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA

Ticket Information:

$15 in advance for a one-day ticket

$23 in advance for a two-day ticket

Click HERE for more details on where to find tickets.

Special Guests:

Guest Performers and actors

Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Stand and Deliver)

Rob Paulsen (Pinky & The Brain, Animaniacs)

Maurice LaMarche ((Pinky & The Brain, Futurama)

Mo Collins (MadTV, Parks and Rec)

Rob Van Dam (WWE Hall of Fame, ECW)

Diamond Dallas Page (WWE Hall of Fame, WCW)

John Morrison (WWE, Impact)

Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Doom Patrol)

Larry Thomas (Seinfeld, Postal)

Mela Lee (Apex Legends, Mortal Kombat 11, Fire Emblem)

Erica Luttrell (Apex Legends, Horizon Forbidden West)

Laura Faye Smith (Super Mario, Genshin Impact)Dwayne Cameron (Power

Rangers Operation Overdrive)

Justin Cook (Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho)

Samantha Newark (Jem)

Kyle Hebert (Dragon Ball Z, Street Fighter, My Hero Academia)

Johnny Young (Apex Legends, Overwatch)

Alejandro Saab (Genshin Impact, Fire Emblem)

Hayden Daviau (Goblin Slayer, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys)

Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite, Crank, Lightyear)

Guest Creators

Jesse Hernandez (Urban Aztec)

Mark Irwin (Green Lantern, Batman, Star Wars)

Ramon Villalobos (America, Secret Wars)

Justin Greenwood (Stumptown, The Last Siege)

Dan Brereton (Batman, Nocturnals)

Lee Kohse (Star Wars, Speed Racer)

Mel Smith (Dead Ahead, Becoming Frankenstein)

Eric Peterson (Testament)

Dan Parsons (Star Wars, Game of Thrones)

Lonnie Millsap (New Yorker, Bacon)

Chris Marrinan (Nova, Wonder Woman, Captain America)

Mark Bode (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

