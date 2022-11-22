x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday.

The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. 

Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that happened on Oct. 10. 

Police ultimately identified Vongphasouk as the suspect and were able to get a homicide warrant for his arrest. 

The victim in the shooting hasn't been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the police department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out