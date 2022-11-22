Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday.
The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant.
Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that happened on Oct. 10.
Police ultimately identified Vongphasouk as the suspect and were able to get a homicide warrant for his arrest.
The victim in the shooting hasn't been identified at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the police department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
