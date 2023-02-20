Suspect in killing of San Joaquin K9 deputy used folding knife in attack

Police said Rafael Montoya-Velazquez is being held on a $290,000 bail.

TRACY, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of a San Joaquin County Sheriff's K9 used a large folding knife in the attack, Tracy police said Monday.

Rafael Montoya-Velazquez, 30, is accused in the deadly stabbing and is currently in custody with a $290,000 bail.

Police said Montoya-Velazquez was burglary suspect who was stealing from a Union Pacific Railroad train in the area of Brichetto Road and South Banta Road before hiding in a train.

According to police, Montoya-Velazquez didn't respond to calls to surrender peacefully and they couldn't find him with a drone.

K9 Duke and his handler responded from the sheriff's office at the request of Tracy police. Despite the K9 announcements, police said they still didn't get a response and sent K9 Duke in to search for the suspect.

He was found in a compartment in the front area of the train. Once police opened the door, K9 Duke was sent in to engage him, but after entering, police said the dog yelped as if he was hurt.

Police said they used a taser to bring Montoya-Velazquez into custody, but then learned K9 Duke was stabbed multiple times with a large folding knife.

Despite efforts from an emergency veterinary hospital, K9 Duke died from the attack.

“I have no doubt that Duke’s heroic actions in confronting a dangerous criminal saved lives yesterday, be it the lives of the responding officers or that of the suspect himself,” said Chief Millington of the Tracy Police Department. He went on to say, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Duke’s handler and his family, and their extended family at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, we are thankful for their service.”

Montoya-Velazquez was booked on the following charges:

Felony- PC 600(a)- Willfully harm a police dog with serious injury

Felony- PC 459- Burglary

Felony- PC 594(b)(1)- Vandalism ($400 or more)

Misdemeanor- PC 148(a)(1)- Obstruct/Resist Public Officer

Misdemeanor- PC 466- Possession of burglary tools

Misdemeanor- PC 369i(a)- Trespass on railroad property

Tracy Police Department said they will not be releasing the booking photo for the suspect, noting that they're only allowed to released photos of suspects arrested for sections listed under PC 667.5.