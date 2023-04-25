Professional Women's Bowling Association tour coming to Stockton

The best female bowlers from around the world will be competing for the PWBA's 100th title since its reestablishment in 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton bowling alley is set to host one of the biggest women's bowling competitions in the world in May.

The Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) is bringing its national tour to Pacific Avenue Bowl May 4-6 for the Women's Open Tournament.

All the top female bowlers from around the world will be competing for the PWBA's 100th title since the organization was reestablished in 2015.

"It is the national tour for the ladies and even though it's basically United States, there's contestants from all over the world," said Dave Bolles, former PBA Pro and Director of Customer Relations at Pacific Bowl. "There'll be ladies competing from Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Germany, Singapore."

It will be the first time a professional bowlers tour has ever come to Stockton in either the men or women's division since Pacific Bowl was established in 1958.

"It's an amazing opportunity," said Bolles. "I've been on the tour and now being behind the scenes of an event, it's pretty special and we're very excited."

The competition will begin Thursday morning with a practice session and a single day "Pro AM" tournament consisting of one professional and three amateur bowlers per team to get the pros warmed up for the full two-days qualifying matches, followed by the 'Stepladder Finals.'

The PWBA Women's Open schedule is as follows:

Day 1 – Thursday, May 4

9 a.m.: Pre-tournament qualifier (if applicable) (six games)

2 p.m.: Official practice session (90 minutes)

6 p.m.: Bowl with the Pros



Day 2 – Friday, May 5

10 a.m.: Qualifying – Round 1 (six games)

5 p.m.: Qualifying – Round 2 (six games)

Cut to top third of field



Day 3 – Saturday, May 6

9 a.m.: Qualifying – Round 3 (six games)

Cut to top 12 competitors for Round 4

2 p.m.: Qualifying – Round 4 (six games)

Cut to top five competitors for stepladder finals

6:30 p.m.: BowlTV Stepladder Finals

(all times local for Stockton and subject to change)

The 2023 PWBA season has 12 events set to take place in different cities across the country.

Women bowling at the professional level typically average scores over 200 with years of experience and training to withstand 24+ game tournaments over two days.

Reigning PWBA Player of the Year, Shannon O’Keefe, is expected to drive the competition as well as 2022 PWBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Farwell.

"This is the best of the best that are coming here," said Bolles. "If you've seen them on TV or possibly online, you really don't appreciate it until you see them in person."

Non PWBA member or 'non-pros' are also allowed to enter the tournament and compete for a title, if they are up for challenge.

The current roster for the Women's Stockton Open is being updated every day until registration closes on the first day of the official tournament.