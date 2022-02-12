Chula Vista Police say the car crashed head-on into a tree on East H Street.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people and two family dogs were killed on Saturday after their car lost control and crashed into a tree. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on East H Street.

A fourth passenger is hospitalized and in critical condition, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed to CBS 8.

Chula Vista police say the Nissan Sentra crashed head-on into a tree in the center median. First responders attempted to provide aid to the driver, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also found two dogs inside the car; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the car's passengers were taken to the hospital. Two of the passengers later died at the hospital from their injuries. The names of the victims are being withheld by police while their families are notified.

Traffic on westbound H street was closed for hours while police investigated. Cars were stuck in heavy traffic on eastbound H street due to lane closures.

Residents living at Beacon Cove apartments, located in front of where the car crashed, tell CBS 8 they have had concerns about cars speeding on the street.