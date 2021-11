Police discovered the deceased woman on Tuesday at Gateway Station Apartments in Tracy.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department officers responded to reports of a possible dead body around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived at the 3500 Block of W. Grant Line Rd. and entered a home at the Gateway Station Apartments and discovered a deceased woman in the apartment.

The Tracy Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the case, and right now police are describing the death as "suspicious in nature."

