What you need to know about travel deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Memorial Day, the holiday marking the unofficial start of summer, is just two weeks away.

If you’re planning on traveling more than 50 miles from your home for the holiday, then you’ll be joining more than 42 million Americans doing the same.

New data released from AAA shows just how much fiercer the competition will be for travel deals. They project a 7% increase in travel compared to 2022, which would make it the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

Air travel over the holiday weekend is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels with 170,000 more passengers than in 2019.

Experts say you’re likely going to pay big bucks for international travel as prices are the highest they’ve been in more than five years. A trip to Europe is averaging nearly $1,200 per ticket, while a trip to Asia is averaging more than $1,800.

Things change, however, when you look at domestic travel. Prices are down 19% this year because jet fuel prices are dropping.

The Points Guy recommends people search from their home airport. Google Flights has a feature called the Explore Map and it shows air fares around the country and around the world.

About 97% of travelers are choosing road trips for Memorial Day weekend and gas prices are slightly down nationwide. GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas is $3.89, but AAA says the average price for gas in Sacramento is $4.68.

