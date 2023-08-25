Turlock police investigating 'antisemitic messages' left on residents' lawns

The Turlock Police Department says the messages were found at various households in the northeast part of the city

TURLOCK, Calif. — Antisemitic messages found on Turlock residents' lawns are now being investigated, according to officials.

The Turlock Police Department says the messages were found at "various households" in the northeast part of the city and cases similar to this have happened throughout California.

It's being investigated as a hate incident, but officials say it doesn't meet the threshold to be considered a hate crime yet.

Anyone with information can call Ofc. Allison at 209-668-5550, ext. 6698.

