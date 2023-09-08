Racist vandalism at Fairfield business being investigated as hate crime

Officials say they were called to Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road Tuesday morning about racist vandalism to the building.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — After a business in Fairfield was vandalized with "swastikas and racial slurs" written in red spray paint, the Solano County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person or people responsible.

Officials say they were called to Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road Tuesday morning about vandalism to the building. Once on scene, deputies found racist remarks along the outside of the business.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to officials.

"This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community. We are working with Fairfield, CA Police Department and our community partners to solve this heinous crime," said the sheriff's office in a press release.

The saloon was open Wednesday and has since cleaned up the spray paint.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who was affected by these hurtful words. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and assistance we have received during this time," said the business in a statement.

Anyone with any information about the suspect(s) involved in the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau, at (707) 784-7061.

