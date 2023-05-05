Unseasonably cool weekend ahead with some rain and snow in Northern California

We'll stay about 10 degrees below average through the weekend with valley rain and several inches of new Sierra snow Saturday.

SATURDAY MORNING

Valley rain will be off and on through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday while snow picks up in the Sierra. Chain controls may be required at times.

By sunrise, rain showers are expected to be lingering in the valley. Pockets of heavier rain are likely. Rainfall will taper off gradually by the middle part of the morning, becoming partly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, warming towards 60 degrees by noon.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Snow continues in the Sierra throughout the morning and afternoon hours. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Widespread new snow totals of 3-6" are likely, with up to a foot on the highest peaks and passes.

Travel may be difficult at times. Don't let this late season snowfall catch you by surprise! If you encounter snowfall and slick roads, slow it down. Chain controls may be necessary at times.

In the valley, Saturday afternoon will present a mixture of sun and clouds, sunnier at times and cloudier at others. About a 30-40% chance of rain will be present as well, with pop-up showers likely and even a thunderstorm or two.

Valley rainfall totals are likely to be less than two-tenths of an inch, except in the northern Sacramento Valley, where rainfall totals will likely be closer to a quarter of an inch.

Highs will stay well below average, in the low to middle 60s.

SATURDAY OVERNIGHT

Rain, snow and clouds give way heading into the overnight hours Saturday. A clear to mostly clear night is expected. This will allow temps to drop overnight in the wake of the rain and snow.

SUNDAY MORNING

Morning low temperatures will be in the low 40s for the valley and foothills, with low 30s across the Sierra.

A few clouds may build back in during the mid morning hours, but we'll be staying dry. Any Sunday morning plans shouldn't be interrupted by the weather. Just make sure you have a jacket with you.

Temps will be warming up towards 65 degrees by noon.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Any clouds that form during the morning hours will clear through the afternoon. I expect clear to mostly clear skies Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will be the nicest period all weekend. Highs will be topping out around 70 degrees in the valley, perfect for anything you have planned.

Again, mostly sunny to sunny skies, combined with temps in the low 70s, will make for a perfect afternoon. Winds stay light, only around 10 mph out of the southwest.

Enjoy these nice temperatures this weekend – especially Sunday – because for Mother's Day next Sunday, we're looking at temps in the mid to upper 90s.

