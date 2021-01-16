Virginia man arrested with gun, 500 rounds of ammo at US Capitol checkpoint, police report says

Wesley Allen Beeler is the man that US Capitol Police detained, says the police report.

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man with an unauthorized credential was arrested Friday by US Capitol Police with an unregistered gun and more than 500 rounds of unregistered ammo at a US Capitol checkpoint, according to a police report filed by the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

Wesley Allen Beeler, of Fort Royal, Virginia, is the man that US Capitol Police detained, says the police report.

Beeler reportedly was stopped by Capitol Police at the N. Capitol Street and E Street, Northeast, police checkpoint. This is where police checked his vehicle after he presented a security credential that was not valid, the police report and charging documents show.

According to the police report, Beeler's unregistered gun and ammo were a Glock 9mm and 509 rounds for that gun's bullet caliber. 21 shotgun shells for a 12 gauge shotgun were collected into evidence. The report did not include an actual shotgun on the evidence list.

Charging documents share that police noticed Beeler's truck had pro-gun decals when he presented his credential when at the checkpoint.

Beeler, 31, said he was sorry for what happened, adding that it was not intentional when he spoke to WUSA9 in front of his Fort Royal, Virginia, home.

Beeler told WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield that he was supposed to be working security for the inauguration and that he forgot to take the gun and ammo out of his truck before reporting to work near the Capitol.

UPDATE - I just spoke with Wesley Beeler, the man arrested at inauguration check point, he says it was an accident and that he is sorry. He says he was working security and forgot to take his gun out of his truck. Full story coming soon. @wusa9 https://t.co/QQJU39joh8 pic.twitter.com/8O8zAM96US — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 17, 2021

Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Checkpoints in DC have been set up around an "inauguration perimeter" that DC officials and its federal partners have created for Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 played a huge role in the size of the perimeter and the amount of police and military forces that have been present in the District over the last two weeks.

Transportation and lodging in the District have also been limited.

WMATA has closed 13 Metrorail stops and Airbnb shared last week that it was canceling reservations. Both moves were to limit people coming from out of town to Washington for the Inauguration amid the Capitol riot violence.