No injuries after vehicle fire spread to vegetation, buildings in Vacaville

The Dixon Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control just before 8 p.m.

VACAVILLE JUNCTION, Calif. — Crews were able to get a fire under control in Vacaville after it spread from a vehicle to multiple buildings.

The Dixon Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 6 p.m. along the 5300 block of North Meridian Road in Vacaville, which is in their district.

Firefighters said the blaze started as a vehicle fire and spread to vegetation and to multiple buildings. No one was injured.

Crews are now working on mop up after getting the fire under control just before 8 p.m.

