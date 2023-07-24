No injuries after vehicle fire spread to vegetation, buildings in Vacaville

VACAVILLE JUNCTION, Calif. — Crews were able to get a fire under control in Vacaville after it spread from a vehicle to multiple buildings.
The Dixon Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 6 p.m. along the 5300 block of North Meridian Road in Vacaville, which is in their district.
Firefighters said the blaze started as a vehicle fire and spread to vegetation and to multiple buildings. No one was injured.
Crews are now working on mop up after getting the fire under control just before 8 p.m.
