RV driver dies after crash on Highway 12 near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A man driving an RV died Monday morning after a crash on Highway 12 in Solano County. It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road.

According to the River Delta Fire District, firefighters arrived at the scene to find an RV off the road with the driver still inside. The district says the driver was unconscious and not breathing.

He was removed from the RV and died from his injuries at the scene.

CHP says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

