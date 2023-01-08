2 Vacaville School of Rock students set out on nationwide tour

The two students auditioned for and got into the School of Rock AllStars Program, something only 160 kids out of 62,000 get into

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Are you ready to rock? Well, two Vacaville School of Rock students are as they embark on a nationwide summer tour.

Danny Spadaro and Roman Gamboa are two 16-year-old musicians who attend the School of Rock in Vacaville — one of over 300 schools across the world.

The two, playing guitar and bass guitar, auditioned for and got into the School of Rock AllStars Program. It's something only 160 kids out of 62,000 get into.

The program aims to take "the very best students from around the world and sends them on a summer experience that further enhances their musical knowledge and industry professionalism," according to the website.

It's the first North American tour since 2019 and will have the full "authentic touring experience," including traveling on a tour bus, doing tour publicity and performing nightly at venues and festivals during the two-week tour.

"It's crazy. To think a few months ago we were told about this process — it was like a rigorous process — we did like three audition steps or something like that," said Spadaro. "We were told it was hard to get in, so when we got in it was like we felt good."

Gamboa says he thought the process for auditioning would be hard, but still wanted to take the opportunity.

"I remember hearing about Allstars for the first time and then finding out about that less than 1% of all School of Rock students around the country get chosen for this. I was like 'man, that must be something pretty intense to go through,'" he said. "We always take the opportunities we have. We took it, gave it our best and here we are now. We're really proud of our accomplishments."

Leslie Silver, School of Rock Vacaville owner, says she was shocked when she saw one of her students' names on the list of Allstars, thinking two was 'incredible.'

"What's exciting is these two kids perform together all the time, get to go on tour together, they're in the same group," she said.

The two play in the school's group, House Band, which consists of members ages 12 to 17 in Vacaville.

Both Spadaro and Gamboa will head off for their national tour, which ends Aug. 6, playing to raise some funds for the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide.

There are only a handful of shows left before school starts again. Find more information about tickets and venues HERE.

For other information, including how to audition for the School of Rock, click HERE.