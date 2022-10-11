West Sacramento shooting suspect killed in single-car accident during police chase in South Sacramento

Police say the driver stopped at first, then took off and eventually crashed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man believed to be responsible for a West Sacramento shooting in September died Thursday after crashing during a police chase.

According to West Sacramento Police Public Information Officer Kenslee Viera, detectives were trying to find the suspect around 9:45 a.m. in Sacramento.

West Sacramento police found the suspect in South Sacramento and tried to stop him around Hollyhurst Way and Valley Hi Drive.

Police say the suspect stopped at first and then took off leading officers on a chase. He crashed on Cosumnes River Boulevard, east of Franklin Boulevard.

The driver was taken to Kaiser South Medical Center where he later died.

The accident is under investigation by Sacramento Police Department, and West Sacramento’s Professional Standards Unit and Investigations Division are also investigating.

