Suspect in car-to-car shooting along Martin Luther King Blvd arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a car-to-car shooting that left a man dead along Martin Luther King Boulevard was put behind bars, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Deputies said Peter Van Phan, 26 of Sacramento County, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The shooting happened along 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Oct. 27 and claimed the life of 20-year-old Andy The Van. The 20-year-old was found shot inside a car that had crashed into a fence. Despite being taken to the hospital, he ultimately died.

Phan is being held in jail. No additional information surrounding the shooting is available at this time.