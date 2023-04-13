West Sacramento asks freight company to stop biodiesel transfers

The city says it's sent two cease and desist letters to the company over what it considers a significant risk to public health and safety

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City officials in West Sacramento are asking freight company Top Rail Solutions to stop transporting biodiesel in the northern part of the city.

According to a news release from the city, the freight company is preparing to transfer biodiesel from tanker cars to freight trucks on the tracks running parallel near the George Kristoff Water Treatment Plant and homes in the Bryte and Broderick Neighborhoods.

The city says it found out what was going on earlier this year and sent two cease and desist letters to Top Rail.

City manager Aaron Laurel says the transport and transloading of hazardous materials through neighborhoods is prohibited due to public health risks. Laurel also says the risk of handling petroleum products using equipment that hasn’t been permitted or inspected by the city is potentially dangerous.

The city’s news release says there are hundreds of homes within a quarter-mile of the transloading location and it’s also within 1,000 feet of the city’s only intake point for the municipal water supply.

ABC10 reached out to Top Rail Solutions for comment and this story will be updated when we hear back.

