West Sacramento postal worker convicted after stealing and selling mail containing drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A West Sacramento resident was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday and agreed to turn over $125,000 found in her home after being found guilty of mail theft.

U.S. Attorney's officials said 54-year-old Shabina Debbie also took three pounds of cannabis among the 18 pieces of mail she was convicted of stealing between October 2018 and February 2019.

At the time police searched her home, officials say Debbie confessed to selling contents of the cannabis.

“Today’s sentencing underscores the value of the public’s trust in the USPS and the consequences that result when a USPS employee breaches that trust through theft,” said U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General agent Kenneth Bulle.