ABC10's FIRE - POWER - MONEY named 2022 duPont-Columbia Awards Finalists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's investigative series, FIRE - POWER - MONEY Season 2, on Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and the utility company's role in sparking some of California's recent deadly wildfires has been named a 2022 duPont-Columbia Awards Finalists.
Season 2 of FIRE - POWER - MONEY took a hard look at PG&E's role in sparking the Zogg Fire, a wildfire out of Shasta County that claimed the lives of four individuals. Brandon Rittiman, the ABC10 investigative reporter who probed PG&E's criminality and corruption, said the award is a testament to the strength of the survivors of PG&E's wildfires.
"They've bravely shared their stories with us in the hopes that PG&E will be held accountable and prevented from committing more crimes that burn homes and kill people," Rittiman said.
ABC10 was the only Sacramento-area news station to be named and one of only seven local televisions broadcasts named as finalists. Earlier this year, the same season was nominated for a Peabody Award and just recently, the series recently received a National Edward R. Murrow Award.
Watch Season 2 of FIRE - POWER- MONEY:
With California’s wildfires growing deadlier and bigger than ever, the state’s largest power company admitted to the largest corporate homicide in American history. PG&E killed 84 people when its power lines started the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise. Our investigation will take you behind the scenes of the criminal prosecution and look into how PG&E and the California state government are avoiding accountability.