ABC10's FIRE - POWER - MONEY named 2022 duPont-Columbia Awards Finalists

Brandon Rittiman led the investigative series that looks at PG&E's role in California's deadly wildfires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's investigative series, FIRE - POWER - MONEY Season 2, on Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and the utility company's role in sparking some of California's recent deadly wildfires has been named a 2022 duPont-Columbia Awards Finalists.

Season 2 of FIRE - POWER - MONEY took a hard look at PG&E's role in sparking the Zogg Fire, a wildfire out of Shasta County that claimed the lives of four individuals. Brandon Rittiman, the ABC10 investigative reporter who probed PG&E's criminality and corruption, said the award is a testament to the strength of the survivors of PG&E's wildfires.

"They've bravely shared their stories with us in the hopes that PG&E will be held accountable and prevented from committing more crimes that burn homes and kill people," Rittiman said.

Columbia Journalism School is proud to announce the 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards finalists! Learn more and see the full list at https://t.co/qrUO5Ic7gi Congrats to all! #duPont2022 pic.twitter.com/9lmWa5mBac — Columbia Journalism (@columbiajourn) November 4, 2021

