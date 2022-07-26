Cable Fire in El Dorado County prompts evacuations | Maps, evacuations, updates

One firefighter has been injured in the blaze, official said.

CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters are expecting to work through the night to douse a wildfire growing in El Dorado County.

Cal Fire said the so-called Cable Fire sparked along Cable Road in Camino. It's grown to 21 acres, and crews have been able to get containment to 5%.

One firefighter was hurt during the firefight, but the nature and extent of the injury is not known at this time, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson. The firefighter was taken to the hospital.

Evacuations are currently underway as crews battle the fire. So far, crews say they have made good progress on the fire.

Evacuations

Evacuation Orders from El Dorado County:

Badger Hill Rd

Old Blair Rd

Edison Tr

Lucky Mine Rd

Plubell Dr

White Mt. Ranch Rd

Iowa Canyon

Cable Rd north of Plubell

Evacuation Warning:

Canyon area north of Cable Rd and South of Forebay Rd

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

