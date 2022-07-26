Containment of Oak Fire near Yosemite grows overnight | Maps, Evacuations, Air Quality

Smoke from the Oak Fire drifted more than 200 miles, reaching Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Crews continued to slow the spread of the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park into Tuesday.

Cal Fire said its firefighters and aircraft have dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the Oak Fire as of Monday.

Flames towering through the mountainous terrain have forced evacuations in a number of small communities.

Jerry Kell and his wife said they aren't leaving the community of Lushmeadows. He has sprayed fire retardant on his roof, and so far containment lines firefighters have created are holding.

"We can stay here. We can spray water. Keep the house damp. We were out raking the yard last night doing whatever we can to harden the place," Kell said.

But not everyone has been so fortunate to still have a home.

Along Jerseydale Road, a once lush forest full of trees turned into a dead, ash-filled landscape. Many homes are confirmed destroyed, while firefighters were able to hold their ground with many others.

Fire restrictions and closings near the fire area are in place in the Sierra National Forest.

As of Monday evening, 21 single residence structures and 34 outbuildings have been destroyed, and 2,464 other structures remain threatened by the fire.

For updates on current road closures and evacuation orders, click here.

Smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles, reaching Lake Tahoe, parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area, officials said.

“It’s been just horrendous with the air quality,” said Kim Zagaris, an advisor with the Western Fire Chiefs Association, which maps wildfires across the country.

STAY INFORMED:

EVACUATIONS:

An evacuation map for Mariposa County is available below.

Red Cross:

Mariposa County Elementary 5044 Jones St. Mariposa, CA

Road Closures:

Closed:

Highway 140 is closed at Highway 49 to Ponderosa Way

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads

Jerseydale Road including all side roads

Silva Road from Carlton Road to Triangle Road

Darrah Rd from Bootjack Lane to Triangle Rd including all side roads

East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek

Cole Road including all side roads

Carlton Road from Triangle to Silva Road including all side roads

Allred Road from Highway 140 to Morningstar

Morningstar from Carlton to Allred including all side roads

Ponderosa Way including all side roads

Carstens Road including all side roads

Brooks Road

Open to residents only and ID will be required to enter:

Triangle Road from Hwy 49S to East Westfall including all side roads

Tip Top from Triangle Road to Hwy 49S including all side roads

Woodland Drive

McNally Road

Silva Road from Hwy 49S to Carlton Road including all side roads

Boyer Road including ll side roads

FIRE MAP:

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

SMOKE MAP:

This map from the National Weather Service shows where smoke from the Oak Fire is expected to be visible. Some people in nearby areas are feeling the effects of the smoke from the Oak Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If the wildfires impact you, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

Watch More from ABC10: Saving Mariposa Grove Redwood Sequoia trees amid Yosemite wildfire