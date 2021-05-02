Fire crews focus on containment of Salmon Fire on Sunday

Cal Fire said that fire crews worked throughout the night to get the fire to 40% containment by this morning.

PILOT HILL, Calif. — Fire crews worked late Saturday night to contain a wildfire north of Salmon Falls Bridge in Pilot Hill.

The fire started around noon on Saturday. Sunday morning, Cal Fire said in an update that it hasn't grown since it reached 32 acres last night and it is currently at 40% containment.

"Firefighters worked throughout the night and as of this morning have achieved 40% containment. The focus today is to strengthen containment lines and mop up hot spots. With the help of firefighters from CAL FIRE - Santa Clara Unit, it is anticipated that crews will make good progress toward full containment today," Cal Fire said in a press release.

No structures are threatened and no civilians have been hurt in this firefight. One firefighter has suffered a minor injury.

"It's shaping up to be a really busy fire season again," said Diana Swart, the public information officer for Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit, as firefighters continued to work the edges of the wildfire.

Swart said at its peak, more than 150 personnel responded to the fire, with helicopters and air tankers dumping a ring of bright pink fire retardant.

"If it had grown quick, and fast, with the terrain the way that it is, it could have been a little bit unpredictable for some of the homes across the canyon there," Swart said.

There are no evacuation orders in the fire since fire officials lifted an evacuation warning around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.