Firefighters see 'very productive shift' as Caldor Fire slows | Evacuations, road closures and updates

The Caldor Fire's growth slows overnight as evacuees still wait to return home.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Operation Section Chief Tim Ernst said fire crews saw a "very productive shift" on Saturday as crews saw no dramatic fire runs while battle the Caldor Fire.

With 43% of the wildfire contained, crews were able to keep the fire's growth overnight to a little over 1,200 acres. However, challenges persist east of Kirkwood due to spot fires making the area tough to control, according to Ernst. This area and the Wrights Lake area continue to pose some challenges for firefighters.

Cal Fire said crews also had a tough battle along Highway 88 between Tragedy Springs and Silver Lake as they chased spot fires on the east and south side of Highway 88.

On the northeastern corner, crews are engaged in mop up around structures as the conversation about repopulation of some communities around South Lake Tahoe continues. But there was no timeline for allowing the return of 22,000 South Lake Tahoe residents.

Over at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials said the Caldor Fire passed through the area burning trees around the mountain but left other areas unscathed. Officials said Nob Hill and Castle Creeks areas of the resort were some of the most impacted based on initial reports. Off the mountain, a maintenance shop at the base was destroyed along with Chill Carpet, a surface lift, but officials said all Base Area buildings and lodges located on the mountain were saved.

Key Figures

Acres: 215,400

Homes destroyed: 712

Containment: 43%

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Amador County

Temporary Evacuation Point Italian Picnic Grounds, Sutter Creek

Nevada state shelters

Reno/Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno

Fuji Park 601 Clear Creek Rd., Carson City, NV

RV Dry Camping and Large Animals, Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds

Lyon County Fair Grounds, Yerington

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Saureel Vineyards (large animals), Placerville - FULL

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

East to West Grooming 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

- (Small Animals Only) Washoe County Animal Services 2825 Longley Ln, Ste A Reno, NV

Douglas County Fairgrounds- (Livestock) 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville, NV

775-782-9061

775-782-9061 Douglas County Animal Services 921 Dump Rd. Gardnerville, NV

- (Small Animals Only)

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.

A map of evacuations in Alpine County is available HERE.

Online Structure Damage Map

An online structure damage map is available by clicking HERE or viewing below. To locate your home, type in the address in the top left corner. If you don't see an icon, the structure has not yet been identified.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

