California Fires: 'We are right in the thick of it... this is straight up fire season'

The Liberty Fire and Carbon Fire popped up in Amador County. Meanwhile, fire crews dealt with blazes in Rancho Cordova and Orangevale.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the field on fire in Rancho Cordova to a burning park in Orangevale and the hazy skies over Amador County, the message appears to be clear: fire season is here.

"The weather is turning for us. It’s going to be a very busy weekend. Our crews are right in the middle of fire season," said Carl Simmons, assistant chief of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. "Our crews are trained up, ready. All resources are available."

Fire crews contained a grass fire off Sunrise Park Drive and White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova to 34 acres, despite rugged terrain that made it difficult for engines to attack the flames. A backfire operation also helped burn off some of the dry fuels in the area.

With California's wet winter, the region is about 28 or 30 days behind fire season, according to Simmons.

"We are right in the thick of it. There is no practicing, this is straight up fire season," said Simmons.

In Orangevale, crews with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire and Folsom Fire Department were mopping up a seven to eight acre grass fire that burned areas along the hiking trails near Norma Hamlin Park.

For Amador County, two wildfires kept crews busy.

The Carbon Fire near Ione, off Carbondale Road and Willow Creek, in Amador County reached 56 acres and is 40% contained.

The Liberty Fire also sparked in Amador County, north of Camanche Reservoir off East Liberty Road and Ranchero Road. It reached 65 acres.

Lodi firefighters dealt with a fire of their own in the Lodi Lake wilderness area early Tuesday morning. The fire was burning on the peninsula along the Mokelumne River, burning less than a quarter of an acre.