Dixie Fire 100% contained after burning more than 963,000 acres

The Dixie Fire Incident Team confirmed to ABC10 the largest wildfire of the 2021 fire season came to a close as of Sunday evening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Burning almost one million acres across Northern California, the Dixie Fire is 100% contained after more than three months of destruction.

Lassen National Forest confirmed the Dixie Fire was contained Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

Local firefighters were able to control the fire amid a historic rainstorm and flash flooding in Northern California.

A break in the weather on Saturday allowed for firefighters and park workers to make significant progress on the fire suppression repair work — including tree chipping, removing trees in the Canyon Dam area and road grading work on multiple sites.

But as the fire burns out, burn scars are at risk for flash flooding and debris flow because there aren't any of the natural structures and vegetation to mitigate it.

The Dixie Fire's rampage led to the destruction of at least 1,300 structures and the death of one assistant fire engine operator with Lassen National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest also fought against the wildfire.

Significant flooding and rainstorms initially held up fire containment work in counties like Butte, but firefighters and national forest services were able to control the fire overnight.

