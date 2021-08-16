Dixie Fire continues to threaten thousands of homes | Evacuations, road closures, updates

Although the Dixie Fire grew another 15,000 acres yesterday, it did not spread overnight. However, containment is still at 31%.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — Thousands of homes remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire in Northern California, and firefighters across the West face a high danger of new blazes erupting because of unstable weather.

Thunderstorms haven't produced much rain, instead whipping up high winds and dry lightning strikes across the northern Sierra. That's where 6,000 firefighters are trying to contain the month-old Dixie Fire amid extreme heat, with temperatures topping 100 degrees.

More than 100 large wildfires are burning in more than a dozen states across the West. The region is being seared by drought and bone-dry weather that has turned forests, brushlands, meadows and pastures into tinder.

According to the latest figures from CalFire, the Dixie Fire has burned 569,707 acres and is still just 31% contained.

In the west zone, heavy smoke helped dampen fire activity overnight, according to CalFire, and crews made progress on containment lines and firing operations. However, they are predicting critical fire weather conditions for Monday consisting of anticipated 22 miles per hour winds blowing west-southwest over and around the fire area.

In the east zone of the fire, crews and firefighters are holding and supporting all fire lines at Keddie Point and parts of North Arm of Indian Valley with equipment resources. According to Operation Sections Chief Jake Cagle in the Dixie Fire Morning Operations Update, just south of the fire, everything has remained in its current footprint. Crews were really effective last night near Antelope Lake and were able to secure and contain the spread of the fire.

"Today we have a red-flag warning unfortunately for southwest wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. That red flag warning starts today at 3 and it extends all the way out until Tuesday at 10 o'clock at night," Cagle said.

At this time, more than 1,173 structures have been destroyed in the fire along with 80 that have been damaged.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.